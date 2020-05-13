‘SCOOB!’ Brings Tracy Morgan Back To His Youth

While America waits for movie theaters to open back up, some new films are going the streaming route, including the family-friendly movie SCOOB! This animated reboot of the Scooby-Doo series also includes some of the other Hanna-Barbera Saturday morning cartoon characters, including Captain Caveman, voiced by Tracy Morgan. Morgan’s excited to be part of what is expected to become a new franchise — not just because his daughter’s a Scooby-Doo fan, but because it brings back great memories of his own youth, when he was a big fan himself. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tracy Morgan)

SCOOB! will be available for VOD streaming starting on Friday.

