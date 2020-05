‘Penny Dreadful’ Was Something New For Nathan Lane

Nathan Lane as Lewis Michener in PENNY DREADFUL: CITY OF ANGELS, Photo Credit: Warrick Page/SHOWTIME.

In a Hollywood career that’s spanned four decades, Nathan Lane has had a chance to do nearly everything — movies, TV, animation, Broadway, comedy, drama, musicals… you name it! So it’s not easy to pitch Lane on something he hasn’t done before. But when Penny Dreadful: City of Angels creator John Logan recruited Lane for his show, he managed to show Lane something he’d never seen. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nathan Lane)

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels airs Sunday nights on Showtime.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak