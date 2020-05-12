The ‘Future’ Is Now, As Josh Gad Gets The Bunch ‘Back’ Together

How much do we love Josh Gad? After getting The Goonies gang together for the first episode of his quarantine reunion web series, Together Apart, he’s done a little tinkering in the lab and engineered a Back to the Future reunion that includes many of the movies’ key personnel, including Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Mary Steenburgen, Robert Zemeckis, Bob Gale, and even Huey Lewis! There are also a few surprises, so you’ll want to stick around through until the end.



