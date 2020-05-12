Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Hamilton’ Makes Its Disney+ Premiere In July

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award and Pulitizer Prize winning stage musical Hamilton is hitting Disney+ on July 3. The premiere of the film version of the Broadway production features Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr and Jonathan Groff as King George. The production is directed by Thomas Kali.

“I’m so proud of how beautifully Tommy Kail has brought Hamilton to the screen. He’s given everyone who watches this film the best seat in the house,” said Lin-Manuel Miranda. “I’m so grateful to Disney and Disney+ for reimagining and moving up our release to July 4th weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down. I’m so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I’m so glad that we’re able to make it happen. I’m so proud of this show. I can’t wait for you to see it.”

