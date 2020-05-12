Gleeks, ‘Supergirl’ Fans — Melissa Benoist Loves ‘Em All

Supergirl – Pictured: Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl — Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Prior to winning the lead role on Supergirl, Melissa Benoist was best known for the years she spent as part of the Glee cast. She had a lot of great interactions with the Glee fans, the same way she’s had many fantastic encounters with Supergirl supporters. But don’t ask Benoist to compare the two fan bases, because she loves them both! (Click on the media bar below to hear Melissa Benoist)

Supergirl airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW.

