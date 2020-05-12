‘Community’ Creator Can’t Resist Any Chance To Work On The Show

Community , like many of its NBC comedy contemporaries at the time, was a quiet little show that gradually built up a fervent fan base of devotees. It built up enough of a following that Yahoo! revived it for an extra season after its NBC cancellation, and now that all six seasons of the show have found their way onto Netflix, there’s been enough of a spark to ignite rumors that the show may be back in yet another form … possibly a movie. Creator/writer/producer Dan Harmon, who’s been cryptically tight-lipped about the show’s future, did open up to us about the affinity and allegiance he feels toward Community. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dan Harmon)

Community is currently streaming on Netflix.

