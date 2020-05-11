When Dollywood Went Hollywood, ‘9 To 5’ Was 100% Fun

When Dolly Parton made the movie 9 To 5, she was a star in the music business, but she was a silver screen novice, teamed up with a group of veteran actors in Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dabney Coleman. But thanks to her experience as a stage performer, she didn’t feel intimidated. In fact, when Parton thinks back to the time she spent making the movie, she remembers it being nothing but fun. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dolly Parton)





9 To 5 is currently airing on Starz and streaming on the Starz app. It’s also available for streaming rentals or purchases on most digital platforms.

