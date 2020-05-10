Lulu Wilson Takes On An Intimidating Kevin James In ‘Becky’ Trailer

Kevin James (The King of Queens, Paul Blart: Mall Cop) is as likable as they come as a comic actor, but he turns the page and enters a darker chapter in Becky. The feature centers on the titlar character (Lulu Wilson), a 13-year-old who tries to reconnect with her dad (Joel McHale) during a weekend getaway at a lake house.

A convict named Dominick (James) who is looking for a key immediately terrorizes her dad and companion (Amanda Brugel) while Becky is out in the woods. Becky isn’t afraid of a little violence, and the trailer suggests she will turn the tableson Dominick and his goons. James looks absolutely terrifying in the role, and it’s great to see him cast against type in Becky. Check out the trailer and tell us what you think!

Becky hits On Demand and Digital on June 5.

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi