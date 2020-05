Kevin Costner Returns With More ‘Yellowstone’

(L-R) Josh Holloway as Roarke Morris and Kevin Costner as John Dutton. Yellowstone returns to Paramount Network for a third season on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 21.

The Kevin Costner TV western Yellowstone has been a huge success for Paramount Network. About to begin its third season, it’s already been picked up for a fourth by the network. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. First, let’s get a sneak peek at what we can expect to see in Season 3.



Yellowstone’s season premiere will air June 21 on The Paramount Network.

