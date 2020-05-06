Tobey Maguire: It Wasn’t Easy Being Spider-Man!

Landing the coveted role of Peter Parker and Spider-Man in the first big-screen adaptation of the beloved comic book character was a dream come true for Tobey Maguire. At the time, it took a career that had consisted mainly of TV guest-starring roles and art-house movies (Pleasantville, The Cider House Rules, Wonder Boys) and thrust him into the upper echelon of Hollywood’s young stars, especially since he got to make two Spider-Man sequels. But then, there’s the old saying: Be careful what you wish for, because you just might get it. After Maguire finished shooting the first Spider-Man film in 2002, he admitted he’d never had to work so hard in a role before! (Click on the media bar below to hear Tobey Maguire)

The three Tobey Maguire Spider-Man movies are available on DVD and Blu-Ray.

