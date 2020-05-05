Grant Gustin Really Enjoys Getting To ‘Flash’ His Fans

Whether they are in TV shows or movies, actors who play comic book superheroes are always in high demand when it comes to events like Comic-Con and the similar conventions that have sprung up across the country … and even the world. While Grant Gustin of The Flash obviously can’t make it to all of them — after all, he does have a job to do — he does enjoy going when he can. He told us that getting to interact with fans of the show, the character, and even himself is a nice break from the insulated environment of working on the set. (Click on the media bar below to hear Grant Gustin)
The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.
