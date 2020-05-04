‘Tigers Are Not Afraid’ Steelbook Release Is A “Dream Come True” For Director Issa López

Filmmaker Issa López’s critically acclaimed tale Tigers Are Not Afraid is streaming on Shudder, but devotees of physical media can pick up the DVD and DVD/Blu-ray Steelbook on May 5. Extras on the disc include director’s commentary, the featurete “The Making of Tigers Are Not Afraid, deleted scenes, casting sessions and an interview with Guillermo del Toro and Issa López at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The narrative, set in Mexico City, centers on a group of orphaned children who are trying to survive on a day to day basis. Estrella (Paola Lara), the newest addition to the group, has three magical wishes which will keep them safe against the cartel that murdered their parents. Although López infuses her narrative with magical realism, she doesn’t shy away from showing us the truth behind the chlidren’s tenuous situation.

Click on the media bar to hear Issa Lopez talk about her excitement over the DVD and Blu-ray release of Tigers Are Not Afraid:

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi