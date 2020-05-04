Matt Wolf Reflects On The “Possibilities” Of Timely Documentary ‘Spaceship Earth’

Directed by Matt Wolf, Spaceship Earth centers on eight individuals who spent two years quarantined inside Biosphere 2 back in 1991. The experiment, expansive in scope, was conducted to see if humans can live in a self sustainable ecosystem and possibly this template could be employed if one were to colonize other planets.

With our own self quarantine environment in place due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the documentary exists with an extra level of resonance. “While making this film, I never could have imagined that a pandemic world would require the entire world to be quarantined,” said Wolfe. “In light of Covid-10, we are all living like biospherians, and we too will reenter a new world. The question is how will we be transformed? Now with a visceral sense of the fragility of our world, it’s on us to protect it.”

Click on the media bar to hear Wolf talk about the Theater of All Possibilities, a group of artists (spearheaded by John Allen) who would ultimately play a lead role in the creation of Biosphere 2.

Spaceship Earth hits Hulu, VOD, virtual cinemas, and participating Drive-Ins on May 8.

