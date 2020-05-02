Want To Watch Your Favorite Mark Wahlberg Movie With Mark Wahlberg? Not Gonna Happen… But It’s Nothing Personal

With nearly 50 movies to his credit, a Mark Wahlberg movie marathon would take a while to finish. And while his die-hard fans might relish the challenge, it’s not something that Wahlberg would ever do himself. As a matter of fact, he told us, he knows he’s made a good movie if he’s able to watch it all the way through twice. As for repeat viewings after that? Don’t count on it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mark Wahlberg)

Spenser: Confidential is streaming now on Netflix.

