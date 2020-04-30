Fiction Meets Fact In Sarah Paulson’s ‘Mrs. America’ Character

The miniseries Mrs. America takes a somewhat fictionalized look at a very factual matter: the battle over the Equal Rights Amendment in 1970s America. While the show features dramatized versions of real-life figures like Phyllis Schlafly (Cate Blanchett), Gloria Steinem (Rose Byrne), and Betty Friedan (Tracey Ullman), the character Sarah Paulson plays isn’t based on any one person. Instead, she told us she got to look at a lot of people from that era, drawing bits and pieces from a lot of sources to inform her performance. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sarah Paulson)

Mrs. America is streaming now on FX on Hulu.

