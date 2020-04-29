Future Shock: Why Tom Cruise Was Drawn To ‘Minority Report’

Steven Spielberg’s 2002 film Minority Report took a look more than five decades into the future, imagining a world where people’s heads are wired for the internet, with people interconnected — and watched — like never before. Astoundingly, the film was based on a Philip K. Dick short story that was already nearly 50 years old! When Tom Cruise was considering taking the lead role in the film, he read both the script and Dick’s story. After doing that, he definitely wanted to join the film, in part because he wanted to see how this future would be brought to life! Once it was, Cruise said he realized it was probably a pretty accurate depiction of where humanity is headed. (Click on the media bar below to hear)

Minority Report is currently streaming on Netflix; it’s also available for purchase on DVD, Blu-Ray, and digital platforms.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak