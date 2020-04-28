‘One Day At A Time’s’ Got The Write Stuff For Justina Machado

(L-R): Justina Machado as Penelope and Rita Moreno as Lydia in ONE DAY AT A TIME, “Perfect”. Photo Credit: Nicole Wilder/POP TV.

Playing Penelope, the lead character on One Day at a Time, Justina Machado is often the focal point of the show’s episodes. And, as is often the norm for Norman Lear-produced shows, many of those episodes come straight from the personal lives of the show’s writing staff. Machado credits those writers — along with the show’s development team of Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce — with making the show feel so realistic, and she told us she likes to use the writers’ room as a resource when she wants to dig deeper into these stories. (Click on the media bar below to hear Justina Machado)

One Day at a Time airs Tuesday nights on Pop TV.

