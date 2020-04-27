Radha Mitchell Goes For “Naturalistic” Approach With Horror Thriller ‘Dreamkatcher’

Radha Mitchell (Silent Hill, The Shack) stars in Dreamkatcher, a horror thriller that centers on Gail (Mitchell), a woman who is trying her best to get along with her stepson Josh (Finlay Wotjak-Hissong). Haunted by visions of his dead mother, Josh steals a dreamcatcher from a secretive local (Lin Shaye) for protection but the ghostly presence endures, causing a rift with his stepmom. Henry Thomas co-stars as Josh’s dad Luke who believes his son is simply trying to get over his mother’s passing.

“I was going to say a good tagline for the movie would be “a horror thriller for the whole family,'” said Mitchell. “There is a kind of a family feel to it and I was quite drawn to this unconventional relationship between this woman who is this therapist and stepmother and this young boy. And this almost kind of adult repartee where he’s not tended to like a kid. They speak to each other in a very adult way and it’s kind of unusual and intriguing. There’s a certain subtlety even in the drama of the story that was very interesting to me. Obviously when you get into this realm of surrealism, you’ve got more extreme direction. It became more fascinating because we set it up in a more naturalistic way.”

Click on the media bar to hear Radha Mitchell talk about how she has changed as an actress over the years:

Dreamkatcher hits DVD, On Demand, and Digital on April 28.

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi