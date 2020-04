John Legend Sees ‘The Voice’ As Your Choice

THE VOICE — “Knockout Rounds” Episode 1810 — Pictured: John Legend — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

The Voice celebrated its ninth birthday yesterday — it first aired on April 26, 2011. With its twice-yearly cycle, the show is now, of course, in its 18th season, and it remains a fan favorite. If you ask John Legend, the show isn’t just a fan favorite, it is the fan favorite, and he tells us why. (Click on the media bar below to hear John Legend)

The Voice airs Mondays at 8/7c on NBC.

