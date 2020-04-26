Jim Carrey Headlined ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Hits 4K Ultra HD And Blu-Ray In May

Sonic The Hegehog, a family film based on the popular videogame character, is hitting 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 19. The feature, headlined by Jim Carrey, James Marsden, and Ben Schwartz (as the voice of Sonic) made over $306 million worldwide.

The narrative centers on Sonic the Hedgehog (Schwartz) who teams up with Sheriff Tom Wachowski (Marsden) to thwart the dastardly plans of the evil schemer Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey). Jeff Fowler made his feature directing debut with the hit project.

Extras include commentary by director Jeff Fowler and Schwartz, deleted scenes, Sonic’s next adventure “Around the World in 80 Seconds,” bloopers, the music video “Speed Me Up,” and several featurettes (“For the Love of Sonic,” “Building Robotnik with Jim Carrey,” “The Blue Blur: Origins of Sonic,” and “Sonic on Set”)

Sonic The Hedgehog arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and for rental on demand or disc May 19 via Paramount Home Entertainment.

