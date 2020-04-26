‘Dead To Me’ Season Two Trailer Continues Its Trail Of Lies (And Hilarity)



After a critically acclaimed first season, Dead To Me has a ton of momentum going into season two. In a little over a week fans of the series should have their tastes satiated (at least temporarily!)

Picking up after last season’s bloody backyard reveal, Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) are back to keep their secrets buried no matter what the cost. Newcomer Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) is snooping, thus ensuring that resting easy is not a part of their immediate plans. Emmy winner Liz Feldman (2 Broke Girls, Hot in Cleveland) is the creator of the series. Check out the hilarious official season two trailer of Dead to Me and tell us what you think!

The second season of Dead to Me, which co-stars James Marsden, starts up May 8 on Netflix.

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi