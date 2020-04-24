Whitney Houston Was Guarded About Acting In ‘The Bodyguard,’ But Kevin Costner Helped

When Whitney Houston was cast in the lead role of The Bodyguard, the most acting she’d ever done had been in her music videos. But the 1992 drama paired her with a two-time Oscar winner, Kevin Costner. Rather than being apprehensive about working with a total newcomer, Costner was supportive of his first-time co-star. In fact, when we spoke to Houston about it at the time, she told us it was Costner himself who gave her the confidence she needed to take the part. (Click on the media bar below to hear Whitney Houston)

And while Costner certainly helped Houston make her decision, she told us that, ultimately, she couldn’t resist the movie because she’d fallen in love with the character she’d be playing. (Click on the media bar below to hear Whitney Houston)

The Bodyguard is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video and it’s available for purchase on both DVD and digital streaming platforms.

