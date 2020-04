Luke Bryan’s Grateful For His ‘Idol’ Opportunity



LUKE BRYAN AMERICAN IDOL Ð ABCÕs ÒAmerican IdolÓ host Ryan Seacrest with judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, and in-house mentor Bobby Bones. (ABC/Gavin Bond)LUKE BRYAN

Luke Bryan has been part of the American Idol team ever since it got new life on ABC two years ago. Now in his third season at the judges’ table, Bryan says he’s still appreciative of the opportunity and that his mission on the show hasn’t changed — he wants to find performers who are going to be game-changers. (Click on the media bar below to hear Luke Bryan)

American Idol airs Sundays at 8/7c on ABC.

