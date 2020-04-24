Just Like That, Chris Evans Is Suddenly A Dad In ‘Defending Jacob’

Michelle Dockery, Jaeden Martell and Chris Evans in “Defending Jacob,” now streaming on Apple TV+.

Playing a superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe kept Chris Evans in a state of perpetual youth, but now he’s finally growing up. In the limited series Defending Jacob, Evans is playing a father for the first time, and the father of a teenager, at that! To complicate matters, that 16-year-old son is suspected of murder. You may have expected that to be a trying role for Evans, but the real-life 38-year-old bachelor really enjoyed his new role as an on-screen parent. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chris Evans)

Defending Jacob is currently streaming on Apple TV+, with new episodes debuting every Friday.

