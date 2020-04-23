Will Netflix Have A Hit With ‘Missy’?



David Spade as Tim Morris and Molly Sims as Melissa in The Wrong Missy. Credit: Katrina Marcinowski/NETFLIX THE WRONG MISSY, 2020David Spade as Tim Morris and Molly Sims as Melissa in The Wrong Missy. Credit: Katrina Marcinowski/NETFLIX

While most theaters stay closed, Netflix is certainly doing its part to help stave off boredom. It’s got a new David Spade comedy premiering next month, a case of mistaken identity called The Wrong Missy. Spade’s character has been dating two women named Missy, and when it comes down to asking one of them to go on a dream trip to Hawaii… well, the title of the movie pretty much tells you which one got the text. If you’re interested in a physical screwball comedy with views of paradise, check out the trailer for The Wrong Missy.

The Wrong Missy premieres May 13 on Netflix.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak