Duchovny & Anderson Identify The X-Factor In ‘The X-Files’

In the last few decades, there have been a handful of shows that can legitimately say they changed television. The X-Files was definitely one of those shows. With its film-like production values, spooky stories, strange creatures, and conspiracy theories galore, there really had been nothing like it on television before, though plenty of shows have tried to cash in on its formula since then. For the show’s stars, though, the lasting success of the series, which included a pair of “encore” seasons long after the initial series had finished, is a lot easier to explain. David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson give themselves the credit — not personally, but because of the way the Mulder and Scully characters interacted with each other and evolved over the course of the show. (Click on the media bar below to hear David Duchovny & Gillian Anderson)

Every season of The X-Files is currently streaming on Hulu.

