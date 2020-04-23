Backstories? How About Celebs’ Way-Back Stories?

For nearly every movie superstar, there’s a forgotten first movie that helped launch their career. Whether it was small parts or small movies, they played an awfully big role in these stars’ lives, and the stars usually look back at them as cherished, lasting memories. We spoke to a few movie stars to see what they could tell us about their first big-screen performances.

Halle Berry, Jungle Fever, 1991 (Click on the media bar below to hear Halle Berry)

Ben Stiller, Empire of the Sun, 1987 (Click on the media bar to hear Ben Stiller)

Samuel L. Jackson, Together for Days, 1972 (Click on the media bar to hear Samuel L. Jackson)

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak