At First, Jennifer Aniston Thought Cult Classic Was Just Another Day At The ‘Office’

In 1998, Jennifer Aniston was at the peak of her Friends popularity. Instead of making some romantic comedy as a star vehicle over her summer hiatus, she signed on for a quirky little ensemble comedy written and directed by Beavis and Butt-head creator Mike Judge. She didn’t realize that, when Office Space was released the following year, it would become one of the most beloved comedy cult classics of all time … so popular, it even forced Swingline into producing a previously nonexistent red stapler! Aniston swears she didn’t have a clue about how big the movie would become. She just thought it would be an easy and fun little summer gig. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jennifer Aniston)

Office Space is available for purchase or rent on digital streaming platforms, but if you’re looking for a little more flair, the DVD is still available, too.

