On ‘The Goldbergs,’ Wendi McLendon-Covey’s A Smother Like No Other … Well, One Other



WENDI MCLENDON-COVEY THE GOLDBERGS – WEDNESDAY (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Raymond Liu)WENDI MCLENDON-COVEY

Playing Beverly Goldberg on ABC’s The Goldbergs, Wendi McLendon-Covey is treading on dangerous ground. After all, she’s playing a barely-fictionalized version of series creator Adam Goldberg’s own mother, Beverly. So, does McLendon-Covey ever feel like she’s running the risk of offending the boss — or, more importantly, the boss’s mother — with her portrayal? Not a chance. In fact, she says the real Beverly is thrilled with her TV version. (Click on the media bar below to hear Wendi McLendon-Covey)

The Goldbergs airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on ABC.

