Jemaine Clement’s Finds His Flight Into ‘The Shadows’ Fulfilling For Everyone

WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS — CR: FX

The FX series What We Do in the Shadows is based on a low-budget film that became a cult favorite after its release in 201x. Jemaine Clement — best known as half of Flight of the Conchords — co-wrote, co-directed, and starred in the movie, and though he doesn’t appear in the TV version, he is the show’s creator and executive producer. He told us he realized some of the movie’s fans might not want to see it adapted into a TV show, but as the movie’s fans discover the show and the show’s fans discover the movie, Clement says everyone’s seemed pretty happy. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jemaine Clement)

What We Do in the Shadows airs Wednesday nights on FX.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak