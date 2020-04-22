Bionic & Iconic: How Lee Majors & Lindsay Wagner Created Their Superhuman Roles

One of the great things about the new age of content streaming is that it gives us a chance to revisit shows from years — and even eras — in the past. It’s been more than four decades since America’s televisions were “bionicized” with two iconic series featuring bionically rebuilt humans, The Six Million Dollar Man and The Bionic Woman. Though the fad — as all fads do — eventually ran its course, it left behind several seasons of fun television to watch. And since many fads come roaring back as “retro” content in the future, there’s even a “Bionic Man” movie in the works starring Mark Wahlberg. In the meantime, though, we can now watch the original series, and stars Lee Majors and Lindsay Wagner told us about how they helped bring the characters to life back in the ’70s, revealing they actually had a lot of input on what their characters would ultimately turn out to be. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lindsay Wagner & Lee Majors)





Both The Six Million Dollar Man and The Bionic Woman are streaming now on NBC.com.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak