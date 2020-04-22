A Shortcut Back Into ‘Billions’

With Homeland poised for a gripping series finale this weekend, the bar has been raised for Billions to keep up Showtime’s Sunday streak of gripping drama. Based on the show’s track record, though, we’re confident that Billions can deliver the goods. Damian Lewis and Paul Giamatti shine as the major players in a high-finance cat-and-mouse game, and in Season 5, all bets are off as old allegiances have been reset and new rivalries born. If you haven’t been watching, take a look at this video to see what you’ve missed during the first four seasons.

The new season of Billions premieres Sunday, May 3 on Showtime. Catch up with the previous seasons on Showtime and the Showtime app.

