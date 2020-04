Six Years Gone By In A ‘Flash’ For Carlos Valdes

The Flash — Pictured: Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon — Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved

Hollywood’s coronavirus work stoppage has cut short Season 6 of The Flash, but there are still four episodes to go, and the show has already been renewed for its seventh season. Looking back on his first six years on the show, Carlos Valdes knows he and his co-workers have worked really hard, but thinks it’s all been worth it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Carlos Valdes)

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c.

