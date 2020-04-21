Shea Whigham And Michael Shannon Thriller ‘The Quarry’ Hits Blu-Ray In June

The Quarry, a thriller starring Shea Whigham and Michael Shannon, hits Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital June 16 via Lionsgate. The feature is currently available On Demand.

Based on Damon Galgut’s novel, the story centers on a drifter (Whigham) who travels to a small town and poses as the traveling preacher whom he killed.

Even though the congregation warms to the drifter’s sermon, the local police chief (Shannon) becomes suspicious of his intentions. A discovery at a nearby quarry leads the drifter straight into a confrontation with the lawman, and freedom for the drifter may be a thing of the past. Catalina Sandina Moreno co-stars in the narrative.

Whigham and Shannon previously worked together on the series Boardwalk Empire and the Jeff Nichols directed drama Take Shelter.

The disc comes with audio commentary from director/co-writer Scott Teems.

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi