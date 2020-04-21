Sarah Michelle Gellar, David Boreanaz Look Back On The Days When They Slayed

If you’re looking for some streaming bliss while you’re stuck inside, you can stake out a place on the couch and settle in for some supernatural fun with six seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The series, known for its smart, sarcastic scripts and envelope-pushing event episodes, is a streaming favorite, and for good reason. Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz, who starred on the show, still speak glowingly about the show, its characters, its crew, and its legacy. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sarah Michelle Gellar & David Boreanaz)

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is streaming now on Hulu.

