Once Upon A Time In Ryan Murphy’s ‘Hollywood’

HOLLYWOOD: EPISODE 1 of HOLLYWOOD. Cr. SAEED ADYANI/NETFLIX © 2020

If you thought Quentin Tarantino put a revisionist spin on ’60s Tinseltown with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, wait until you see what Ryan Murphy and producing partner Ian Brennan have in store for Hollywood’s Golden Age with their new Netflix limited series, Hollywood. With his senses of satire and social awareness running at high speed, Murphy’s put together what looks to be a fast, funny, and thought-provoking look at what Hollywood could have been if they hadn’t been playing by the social norms of the time.

Check out the Hollywood trailer here, and let us know if you’ll be watching when it premieres May 1 on Netflix.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak