Bryan Cranston Found ‘Breaking Bad’ Totally Addictive, Too

When it comes to viewers’ and critics’ lists of the best TV series of the 21st Century, one of the shows that appears on a majority of those compilations is Breaking Bad. With masterful plotting by creator Vince Gilligan and amazing performances from its actors, especially series lead Bryan Cranston, the show was every bit as addictive as the blue crystal meth Walter White was cooking up. And it wasn’t just viewers who were hooked on the story — Cranston recalls waiting for every new script with beyond-eager anticipation. (Click on the media bar below to hear Bryan Cranston)

Breaking Bad is streaming now on Netflix.

