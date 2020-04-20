With ‘Songland,’ Ryan Tedder Wants The Songwriters To Shine

SONGLAND — “Luis Fonsi” Episode 202 — Pictured: Ryan Tedder — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

While Ryan Tedder has certainly been successful as the front man for his own band, OneRepublic, he’ll be living comfortably for the rest of his life on publishing residuals from the No. 1 songs he’s written. He takes songwriting very seriously, and in being part of the show Songland, his goal is to have the art of songwriting taken seriously, too. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ryan Tedder)

Songland airs Mondays at 10/9c on NBC.

