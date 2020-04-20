‘The Deer Hunter (Collector’s Edition)’ Debuts On 4K UHD In May Via Shout Select

The Deer Hunter (Collector’s Edition) makes its 4K UHD debut on May 26 via Shout Select. The two disc UHD + Blu-ray Combo Pack also comes with an exclusive poster for people who preorder the Collector’s Edition (while supplies last).

The Deer Hunter was director Michael Cimino’s crowinging achievement, as it on five Oscars (including for Best Director and Best Picture). The drama, which centered on how the Vietnam War affected the lives of Pennsylvania steelworkers and their loved ones, stars Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken, Meryl Streep and John Savage.

Extras include:

Audio commentary from journalist Bob Fisher and cinematographer Vilmos Zsigmond. (featured on the 4K UHD disc). New interviews with John Savage (“We Don’t Belong Here”), actress Rutanya Alda (“The War at Home”), producer Michael Deeley (“A National Anthem”), and post production supervisor Katy Haber and Universal Marketing executive Willette Klausner (“This Is Not About War”). Interview with critic and historian David Thomson Deleted and Extended Scenes Theatrical Trailer Radio Spots Still Gallery

Are you looking forward to the release of The Deer Hunter (Collector’s Edition)? Feel free to comment below!

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi