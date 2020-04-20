Nathalie Kelley Fell In Love With Character’s Inner ‘Beauty’

Is it true? Can celebrities be real people? Here at Hollywood Outbreak, we’ve literally met thousands of celebrities over the years, and yes, we’ve witnessed some wonderful, truly unguarded moments with these stars. And it’s exactly this intersection of celebrity and humanity that comes into play in the new series The Baker and the Beauty, when a glamorous superstar falls in love with an average guy. Nathalie Kelley, who plays the sultry star, told us that pulling off a celebrity’s veil of invulnerability was one of the main attractions when she took the part.
The Baker and the Beauty airs Mondays at 10/9c on ABC.
