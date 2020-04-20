Diane Keaton & The ‘Wives’ Had The Time Of Their Lives

In 1996, Diane Keaton starred with Goldie Hawn and Bette Midler in The First Wives Club. It was a film based on a best-selling book, and it didn’t stop there. Eventually, it even became a musical, and now its stars are also getting ready to reunite for a new movie together. Although the new movie, Family Jewels, will be the first time the three of them have worked together since The First Wives Club, Keaton isn’t surprised it’s happening, because she told us she had the most amazing time working with Hawn and Midler. (Click on the media bar below to hear Diane Keaton)

The First Wives Club is currently streaming on Netflix, and it’s available for purchase on both DVD and digital streaming platforms.

