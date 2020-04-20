Dean Devlin’s Passion For “Escapist Entertainment” Propels An ‘Almost Paradise’ Journey

Dean Devlin’s multi-facted career includes producing, directing, and writing in both film and television. Almost Paradise, however, brings an entirely different chapter in his career as he was determined to spotlight the Filipino culture in his new sesries.

Alex Walker (Christian Kane) is a former DEA agent who opens up a gift shop in the Philippines to escape his high pressured existence. One of the big reasons for his career change lies in his desire to improve his overall health, but his time for rest is put aside when he helps police detectives Kai Mendoza (Samantha Richelle) and Ernesto Alamares (Arthur Acuña) solve crimes in his respective city (the show was shot in Cebu).

The project continues Devlin’s creatively fruitful collaboration with Christian Kane. Along with Almost Paradise, the pair have worked together on The Librarians and Leverage.

“I think we’re living through a time right now where most of us would really like to take an hour and escape the realities of the stuff we are dealing with,” said Devlin, who directed the features Geostorm and Bad Samaritan. “I really feel like this is the kind escape right now. At least for an hour. You can forget about everything else that is going on and Christian and I have always approached escapist entertainment from a place of passion and as real fans who really enjoy this kind of work.

Amidst the all the entertainment lies an even deeper layer behind Almost Paradise, as it’s the first series, at least stateside, that is primarily made up of a Filipino cast and care. Click on the meda bar to hear Devlin talk about why he wanted to spotlight the Philippines in Almost Paradise:

Almost Paradise airs Monday evenings on WGN America (10/9c) and its first season is available for download on Amazon.

