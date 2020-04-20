‘Botched’ Doctor Has Sobering Words For Shoddy Surgeons

BOTCHED — Pictured: Dr. Terry Dubrow — (Photo by: Brian Bowen Smith/E! Entertainment)

One would hope there wouldn’t be enough cases of cosmetic surgery gone wrong to warrant so many episodes of a show like Botched, but the show is now in its sixth season. Dr. Terry Dubrow, one of the two surgeons tasked with trying to correct the mistakes that others have made, had some strong words for us about young plastic surgeons who get into the field only because it’s lucrative. He told us they need to start treating their patients like relatives instead of dollar signs.



Botched airs Monday nights on E!

