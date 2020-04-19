Scott Adkins And Louis Mandylor Bring The Ruckus In ‘Debt Collectors’ Trailer

Scott Adkins and Louis Mandylor are back as bone crushing collaborators French and Sue in Debt Collectors, and this time out the odds are definitely stacked against them! The feature is a follow up to the 2018 feature The Debt Collector.

Sue (Mandylor) and French (Adkins) head to Las Vegas to collect money from one of Sue’s ex-lovers. The pair will have to multitask during their Sin City travels as a drug kingpin is bent on killing the pair to avenge his brother’s death. Adkins co-wrote the script with Stu Small, and the picture is directed by Jesse V. Johnson. The trio previously worked together on Accident Man, The Debt Collector and Avengement.

I boarded the Scott Adkins train after being impressed by the dramatic gravitas behind 2019’s Avengement. Debt Collectors looks more like a fun romp, but there is nothing wrong with a 97 minute diversion.

Debt Collectors his Digital, On Demand, and DVD on May 29 via Samuel Goldwyn Films. Check out the trailer and tell us what you think!

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi