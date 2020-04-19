CinemAddicts Podcast Spotlights Taraji P. Henson And Ed Helms Comedy ‘Coffee & Kareem’

On the latest episode of CinemAddicts we spotlight a slew of just released and upcoming films, and one of the features that we focus on is Coffee & Kareem. Released on Netflix earlier this month, the narrative centers on James Coffee, a police officer who tries to bond with Kareem (Terrence Little Gardenhigh), the 12-year-old son of his girlfriend Vanessa (Taraji P. Henson).

Kareem hires criminal fugitives to ensure James is not part of his family but in the process he uncovers a wider and secret network of criminal undertakings. Kareem and Coffee then team up to take down the bad guys and help protect Vanessa.

The feature, which currently rests at a 20% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, is actually a funny comedy according my CinemAddicts co-host Anderson Cowan. Take a listen to the latest episode of CinemAddicts which also includes coverage of To The Stars, the latest film from Land Ho! filmmaker Martha Stephens.

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi