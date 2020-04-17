Yeah, Baby! Mike Myers Talks About The ‘Austin Powers’ Magic

When Mike Myers wanted to turn his comic creation Austin Powers into a movie, he didn’t have a big budget to work with — at least not for the first film, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery. So Myers had to make sure he got all the cheap laughs he could! Cheap, as in inexpensive, of course. But even Myers admits he had a lot of fun going for the other kind of cheap laughs, too, and one of his favorite parts about the film is its constant barrage of ’60s-inspired politically incorrect humor. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mike Myers)

The film also didn’t have the budget for a CGI bald cat, so when it came to casting Dr. Evil’s beloved pet, Mr. Bigglesworth, they had to go au natural. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mike Myers)

When filming on “International Man of Mystery” wrapped, nobody had a clue that the character and movie would become cultural touchstones. All Myers knew was that he had so much fun, he never wanted the shoot to end! (Click on the media bar below to hear Mike Myers)

All three of the Austin Powers movies are streaming on Netflix, baby!

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak