Tom Selleck Almost Had A Career In Indie Films. Wait, No, That’s ‘Indy’ Films

The way Harrison Ford owned the character of Indiana Jones in the franchise’s four movies, it’s impossible to imagine anybody else in the role, right? Except for one thing — he wasn’t even the first actor offered the part! That’s right, true story: Tom Selleck was offered the starring role in Raiders of the Lost Ark, but had to withdraw because the powers-that-be behind his then-new TV show Magnum P.I. wouldn’t release him for filming. Selleck was really excited about the role, and even though he ultimately couldn’t take it, he still has great memories of it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Selleck)
