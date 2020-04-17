‘Home Before Dark’ Dad & Daughter Bonded On-Set And Off

Jim Sturgess and Brooklynn Prince in “Home Before Dark,” now streaming on Apple TV+.

When the producers of Home Before Dark — a series about a preteen who takes up a journalism career in her small town — went looking for a young actress to star on the show, they turned to Brooklynn Prince. She had earned rave reviews and several award nominations for her role in The Florida Project, so that made her a strong choice. Jim Sturgess thinks casting her was an outstanding decision. He plays her father on the show, and the two of them told us they’ve got an amazing relationship, both on-screen and off. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jim Sturgess & Brooklynn Prince)

Home Before Dark is streaming now on Apple TV+.

