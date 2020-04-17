Anna Kendrick Looked Forward To Making More ‘Troll’ Tunes With Justin Timberlake

(from left) Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) in DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls World Tour, directed by Walt Dohrn.

When she starred in Pitch Perfect, Anna Kendrick scored a Top 10 hit with the song Cups, which was certified triple-platinum. Impressive? Yeah. But not nearly as impressive as her Trolls co-star, Justin Timberlake. Between his solo work, N*SYNC, and collaborations, he’s had 25 Top 10 hits, and he’s proven himself not only as a singer, but also as a songwriter and producer. As someone who’s always been interested in music, Kendrick said she loved being able to work so closely with someone who could teach her so much about music, and she was ecstatic that they got to work together again on the sequel, Trolls World Tour. (Click on the media bar below to hear Anna Kendrick)

Trolls World Tour is now available for streaming rentals on most digital platforms.

