With ‘Get Away’ Going Away, Viola Davis Is Grateful For A Good Goodbye



VIOLA DAVIS

There are just a handful of new episodes left until How to Get Away With Murder is sentenced to a lifetime of streaming reruns. The decision to end the series was made at the same time the show was renewed for its sixth season, and Viola Davis told us she’s grateful to be given the opportunity to do a final season with an eye toward goodbye, rather than a sudden cancellation. (Click on the media bar below to hear Viola Davis) (Click on the media bar below to hear Viola Davis)

How to Get Away with Murder airs Thursdays at 10/9c on ABC.

